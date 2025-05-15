Left Menu

Power Outage Crisis: Haiti's Peligre Plant Under Siege

Haiti's primary hydroelectric facility, the Peligre Plant, has halted operations following an invasion. The closure, attributed to protests by locals over inaction against gang violence, underscores the country's ongoing struggles with security. The shutdown impacts Haiti's energy supply, emphasizing the need for governmental intervention.

  • Haiti

Haiti's primary source of hydroelectric power, the Peligre Plant, has been entirely shut down following a break-in, the state electricity provider Electricité d'Haïti (EDH) disclosed on Thursday.

The facility, critical to the country's energy infrastructure, ceased operations on Tuesday due to what EDH described as 'invasion acts.' These disruptions, occurring 11 kilometers from Mirebalais, arise from local discontent over the government's failure to address rampant gang violence.

This interruption highlights ongoing challenges in providing stable energy amid Haiti's broader security issues, calling for urgent state intervention to restore order and functionality to the power sector.

