Power Outage Crisis: Haiti's Peligre Plant Under Siege

Haiti's primary source of hydroelectric power, the Peligre Plant, has been entirely shut down following a break-in, the state electricity provider Electricité d'Haïti (EDH) disclosed on Thursday.

The facility, critical to the country's energy infrastructure, ceased operations on Tuesday due to what EDH described as 'invasion acts.' These disruptions, occurring 11 kilometers from Mirebalais, arise from local discontent over the government's failure to address rampant gang violence.

This interruption highlights ongoing challenges in providing stable energy amid Haiti's broader security issues, calling for urgent state intervention to restore order and functionality to the power sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)