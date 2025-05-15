Republican Budget Proposal Threatens U.S. Solar Industry Growth
The solar industry faces a major setback as a Republican-backed budget bill seeks to eliminate the 30% federal credit for rooftop solar systems. Industry leaders warn of dramatic impacts on growth and employment, especially in states that supported Trump. Proposed changes raise concerns over higher costs for homeowners and potential job losses.
A Republican budget bill progressing through Congress threatens the U.S. solar industry by proposing the elimination of a 30% federal credit for homeowners who install solar panels.
This potential rollback of subsidies, central to former President Biden's climate initiatives, could severely impact solar growth and employment, say industry leaders like EnergySage's Charlie Hadlow.
As many states that supported Trump are major residential solar markets, stakeholders like Jack Ramsey of Altsys Solar express concerns over escalating costs for consumers and potential job losses if the bill passes.
