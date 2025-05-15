Left Menu

Republican Budget Proposal Threatens U.S. Solar Industry Growth

The solar industry faces a major setback as a Republican-backed budget bill seeks to eliminate the 30% federal credit for rooftop solar systems. Industry leaders warn of dramatic impacts on growth and employment, especially in states that supported Trump. Proposed changes raise concerns over higher costs for homeowners and potential job losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:57 IST
Republican Budget Proposal Threatens U.S. Solar Industry Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Republican budget bill progressing through Congress threatens the U.S. solar industry by proposing the elimination of a 30% federal credit for homeowners who install solar panels.

This potential rollback of subsidies, central to former President Biden's climate initiatives, could severely impact solar growth and employment, say industry leaders like EnergySage's Charlie Hadlow.

As many states that supported Trump are major residential solar markets, stakeholders like Jack Ramsey of Altsys Solar express concerns over escalating costs for consumers and potential job losses if the bill passes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025