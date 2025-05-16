Left Menu

Valentino Bags Lab Under Fire: A Glimpse into Italy's Luxury Labor Scandal

An Italian court placed Valentino Bags Lab under judicial administration after uncovering worker abuse, revealing exploitation within Valentino's supply chain with Chinese-owned subcontractors. The move emphasizes the broader issue of labor abuse in Italy's luxury sector. Valentino aims to rectify the situation for the administration to be lifted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 00:40 IST
Valentino Bags Lab Under Fire: A Glimpse into Italy's Luxury Labor Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Italian court has placed Valentino Bags Lab, a unit of the renowned fashion brand Valentino, under judicial administration for one year due to labor abuses uncovered within its supply chain. This action marks the fourth such case against an Italian fashion company since 2023 by the Milan court.

The court discovered that Valentino Bags Lab subcontracted work to Chinese-owned companies in Italy, where workers faced exploitation. The court will now appoint an external administrator to ensure Valentino meets legal standards and reforms its practices.

Despite intensified supplier audits in recent years, issues persisted, prompting criticisms of Italy's fashion manufacturing methods, tarnishing its prestigious 'Made in Italy' reputation. Investigations highlighted egregious worker conditions, including irregular contracts and dangerous work environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025