Valentino Bags Lab Under Fire: A Glimpse into Italy's Luxury Labor Scandal

An Italian court has placed Valentino Bags Lab, a unit of the renowned fashion brand Valentino, under judicial administration for one year due to labor abuses uncovered within its supply chain. This action marks the fourth such case against an Italian fashion company since 2023 by the Milan court.

The court discovered that Valentino Bags Lab subcontracted work to Chinese-owned companies in Italy, where workers faced exploitation. The court will now appoint an external administrator to ensure Valentino meets legal standards and reforms its practices.

Despite intensified supplier audits in recent years, issues persisted, prompting criticisms of Italy's fashion manufacturing methods, tarnishing its prestigious 'Made in Italy' reputation. Investigations highlighted egregious worker conditions, including irregular contracts and dangerous work environments.

