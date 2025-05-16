Epic Deals: Trump Seals $200 Billion UAE Partnership

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a series of significant partnerships with the United Arab Emirates, totaling over $200 billion, during a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The initiatives aim to bolster collaboration between the two nations in sectors including artificial intelligence and aviation.

Among the key agreements, Etihad Airways committed to investing $14.5 billion in purchasing 28 Boeing 787 and 777x aircraft, marking a substantial move in the aviation sector. Additionally, the two nations introduced a framework for a 'US-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership,' underscoring their commitment to advance artificial intelligence technologies.

The meetings also revolved around broader regional affairs. Trump remarked on fostering stronger bilateral relations, highlighting the strategic importance of these partnerships. The UAE is seeking enhanced technological capabilities, including access to advanced AI chips, amidst ongoing global competition in the AI sector.

