Uncorking Tensions: Cognac Tariffs Sour China-France Relations

Talks between China and France have not resolved a dispute over cognac tariffs, which arose amidst broader trade tensions. China initiated an anti-dumping investigation into EU brandy, retaliating against EU tariffs on Chinese vehicles. French officials and industry stakeholders call for government action to prevent economic impacts.

In a recent dialogue between China and France, the two nations failed to resolve their dispute over tariffs on cognac, confirmed French Finance Minister Eric Lombard. Despite the ongoing tensions, Lombard mentioned that the dialogue avenue remains open, hoping for a potential resolution.

The trade issues escalated when China launched an anti-dumping investigation into European Union brandy earlier this year, which many perceive as a tit-for-tat response to EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. This investigation has since been extended, granting EU exporters a reprieve to seek alternativas.

Amidst concerns over potential economic repercussions, the National Interprofessional Bureau of Cognac expressed alarm over the absence of an agreement. Meanwhile, separate talks resulted in protocols to ensure continuity in French poultry exports to China in the event of avian flu outbreaks.

