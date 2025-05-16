Left Menu

Global Markets: Trade Talks, Oil Prices, and Economic Indicators Shape Investor Sentiment

Asian stocks saw a mixed performance as initial excitement over U.S.-China trade negotiations waned. Oil prices stabilized after a significant dip, while global share markets experienced a strong week amid a trade truce. Investors showed renewed interest in bonds despite Japan's economic concerns and easing U.S. dollar value.

Asian markets faced a subdued close to a robust week, largely due to diminishing optimism around U.S.-China trade negotiations. Simultaneously, revived expectations for U.S. policy easing led to a rally in previously underperforming bond markets.

Oil prices found stability following a notable drop due to U.S.-Iran nuclear deal prospects. Although shares of Alibaba registered significant declines, a broader positive sentiment prevailed amid a trade truce, reducing recession fears. Nonetheless, caution remained as investors turned to safer currencies, weakening the U.S. dollar against the yen and the Swiss franc.

Despite Japan's shrinking economy in early 2023 and mixed Wall Street results, bond markets strengthened powered by speculations of Federal Reserve monetary easing. Crude oil and gold faced varied movements with steady crude prices and a decrease in gold value.

