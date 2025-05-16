Left Menu

GlobalWafers Boosts U.S. Presence with $4 Billion Silicon Wafer Expansion

GlobalWafers, a Taiwanese silicon wafer manufacturer, is increasing its investment in the U.S. by $4 billion to meet rising demand from American customers. The company opened a new $3.5 billion facility in Texas and plans further expansions. This move is part of the CHIPS for America initiative.

Updated: 16-05-2025 08:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwanese silicon wafer giant GlobalWafers announced on Friday an additional $4 billion investment in the U.S. to accommodate growing local demand. The announcement coincides with the official opening of a $3.5 billion wafer facility in Texas, emphasizing the company's focus on U.S.-based production capacity.

Doris Hsu, GlobalWafers' chairperson, highlighted the strategic importance of securing local supply to mitigate the risks posed by potential semiconductor tariffs. The newly opened Texas facility marks the first advanced 300mm silicon wafer plant in the U.S. in over 20 years, aiming to enhance the American chip manufacturing landscape.

Future expansions are planned, with two more phases at the Sherman site, contingent on profitability and crucial government support. This strategic move aligns with the CHIPS for America program, backed by $406 million in federal grants, despite some political controversies surrounding the legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

