Kaziranga's Orchid Diversity Unveiled: 70 Species Discovered

A recent survey of Assam's Kaziranga National Park reveals 70 species of orchids, highlighting the area's rich biodiversity. The survey, led by experts, identified new records, especially in grassland and woodland areas. An outreach program also educated local students on the region's diverse orchid and butterfly populations.

Kaziranga's Orchid Diversity Unveiled: 70 Species Discovered
A photo of the orchid (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking discovery, a rapid survey conducted in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has unveiled 70 distinct species of orchids. This effort, part of a systematic documentation of the park's diverse flora and fauna, brings to light the park's floristic wealth, noted Dr. Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga.

Among the 70 orchid species identified, 46 are epiphytes, while 24 are terrestrial. Notable species include Aerides odorata, Biermannia bimaculata, and Bulbophyllum ornatissimum. The survey, spearheaded by orchid conservationist Khyanjeet Gogoi and range officers, reported exciting new records particularly in grassland and woodland ecosystems.

The study also revealed that certain species, such as Biermannia bimaculata and Zeuxine lindleyana, are endemic to India. Preceding the orchid survey, a conservation outreach program introduced local students to the varied orchid and butterfly species of the region. This initiative featured expert talks and a guided Orchid and Butterfly Walk, aimed at fostering appreciation for Kaziranga's unique biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

