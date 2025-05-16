UNESCO and Pakistani Stakeholders Join Forces to Advance Media Literacy Policy

In a landmark move to strengthen digital resilience, promote democratic values, and empower citizens in the age of information, UNESCO collaborated with the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), Media Foundation 360, and the Department of Digital Media at the University of the Punjab to host a high-level technical session titled “Shaping National Policy: Enhancing Policymakers' Understanding of Media and Information Literacy Challenges.” The event, held in Islamabad, marked a critical step toward developing Pakistan’s first-ever National Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Strategy.

A United Effort for Policy Reform

The session convened an array of influential participants, including members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, senior parliamentarians, media professionals, educators, civil society leaders, and academic experts. The initiative aims to align national policy frameworks with UNESCO’s Global Media and Information Literacy competencies, reflecting a commitment to fostering a well-informed, ethically engaged, and digitally literate society.

In his opening remarks, Asim Khan Goraya, Executive Director of PIPS, emphasized the urgency of integrating MIL into legislative priorities. He pointed out the pressing need for lawmakers to be equipped with the tools and understanding to legislate in an era where digital misinformation, polarization, and unethical content threaten democratic norms.

UNESCO Emphasizes MIL as a Democratic Imperative

Speaking on behalf of UNESCO, Mr. Antony Kar Hung Tam, Officer-in-Charge of the UNESCO Office in Pakistan, underlined the transformational power of Media and Information Literacy in achieving societal stability and inclusion.

“In an era defined by digital transformation and information overload, Media and Information Literacy is not an additional element; it has become a democratic necessity,” he stated. “UNESCO strongly believes that when individuals are empowered to assess information critically, challenge disinformation, and act ethically, especially online, they foster transparent governance, inclusive dialogue, and sustainable development.”

His remarks highlighted the broader role MIL plays in enabling citizens—not just students or media professionals—to meaningfully participate in public discourse and civic processes.

Bridging Media Literacy with Policy: An Interactive Dialogue

The session featured a robust panel discussion including Syeda Shehla Raza, Member of National Assembly, who advocated for the inclusion of MIL across policy sectors, particularly education, youth engagement, and women's empowerment. She called for a national awakening regarding the dangers of digital manipulation and disinformation.

Participants took part in strategy mapping exercises and interactive policy drafting sessions, identifying actionable interventions to embed MIL into national governance structures. These exercises allowed stakeholders to co-design frameworks and indicators for monitoring MIL implementation across public and private sectors.

Academic Leadership and Strategy Vision

A highlight of the session was the presentation of the draft National Media and Information Literacy Strategy by Professor Dr. Savera Mujib Shami, Chairperson of the Department of Digital Media at the University of the Punjab.

She outlined a vision that places MIL at the heart of Pakistan’s educational, media, and policy ecosystems. The strategy is built around four core pillars:

Youth Empowerment – Integrating MIL into school and university curricula. Gender Inclusion – Addressing the digital divide with a focus on marginalized communities. Ethical Digital Participation – Encouraging responsible digital citizenship. Cross-sector Collaboration – Creating synergies between government, academia, and civil society.

Dr. Shami emphasized that the strategy aims to develop critical thinking skills, resilience against online misinformation, and the capacity to navigate the digital world responsibly and inclusively.

A Milestone for Digital Pakistan

This initiative aligns with Pakistan’s broader Digital Pakistan Vision, which aspires to modernize the country's digital infrastructure and governance mechanisms. The proposed MIL strategy is envisioned as a cornerstone policy to uphold freedom of expression, civic engagement, and institutional accountability in the digital sphere.

UNESCO's collaboration with national partners in this endeavor underscores a shared commitment to building knowledge-based societies and reinforcing democratic governance in the digital age.

As Pakistan moves toward formal adoption of the National MIL Strategy, stakeholders continue to emphasize the need for sustained political will, funding support, and multi-stakeholder engagement to ensure that MIL becomes a permanent feature of national development policy.