Nagaland's Agricultural Sector Blossoms with Rs 380-Crore Boost

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a Rs 380-crore package for Nagaland's farmers at a recent event. The package aims to improve agricultural productivity and incomes through district-wise teams. Governor La Ganesan and Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang highlighted the package's importance for rural transformation and cultural sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a major development for Nagaland's agricultural sector, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has unveiled a substantial Rs 380-crore package dedicated to farmers' welfare. The announcement came during the opening of the Administrative-cum-Academic Block and Farmers' Fair at the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry in Jalukie, Peren district, according to a government statement.

The Minister urged the Nagaland government to create a detailed action plan for optimal fund utilization, assuring full support from the Centre. He stressed the formation of district-wise core teams involving students, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and university professors to engage actively with local farmers to enhance productivity.

Governor La Ganesan praised the package as a critical move for rural transformation, while Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang noted the state's reliance on agriculture. He emphasized jhum cultivation's cultural importance while advocating for scientific methods to bolster traditional practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

