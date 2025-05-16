Left Menu

Divine Return: Kallazhagar’s Majestic Journey Ends in Madurai

The Chithirai Festival in Madurai saw Kallazhagar returning to the temple after a week-long journey, attracting thousands of devotees. Celebrating the rich cultural heritage, the festival featured vibrant processions and rituals, with Kallazhagar blessing devotees and marking the culmination of an important spiritual event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:05 IST
Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Kallazhagar returns to temple on 9th day of Chithirai festival(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kallazhagar, the revered deity of the Kallazhagar Temple, returned in a grand procession to the temple after an eventful seven-day journey across Madurai, marking the culmination of the Chithirai Festival. From May 8, the city drew thousands who lined the streets for a glimpse of the deity.

Among them was Murukanand, who, with his family, participated in offering Pongal and Kesari. 'The Vidama Sami processions have been a highlight,' noted Murukanand, referencing the daily events that saw Kallazhagar's presence at notable city spots like Vandiyur and Ramarajan Mandapam. High Court Advocate Saduriya echoed the sentiment, celebrating the festival's ability to showcase Madurai's rich cultural tapestry.

As part of the divine journey, Kallazhagar, also known as Sundararaja Perumal, blessed devotees and celebrated significant rituals, ending by receiving Andal's garland. On the ninth day, the deity was joyously greeted with floral tributes, while women performed rituals to protect him from evil eyes. The festival's conclusion emphasizes Madurai's spiritual legacy through special poojas and deepa aradhanas in honor of Kallazhagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

