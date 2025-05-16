Left Menu

Delhi Celebrates Sikkim's Statehood with Grandeur

Delhi Chief Minister and key leaders celebrated Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day at the Delhi Secretariat, promising support for Sikkim residents in the city. The event highlighted Sikkim's achievements while launching initiatives like the 'Visit Sikkim' app to promote its cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:15 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends celebrations of Sikkim's 50th Statehood day at Delhi Secretariat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, attended the commemorations of Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday. Gupta emphasized the city's commitment to celebrating diverse cultures, vowing to support all Sikkim residents living in the national capital.

'Delhi represents a microcosm of India, where everyone finds a home,' the Chief Minister remarked, further expressing joy for Sikkim's progress. The celebrations were marked by congratulations from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both praising Sikkim's rich culture and potential.

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, expressed gratitude towards India for integrating the state into its democratic fold. In Sikkim, the 'Tiranga Rally' showcased the community's pride, while new initiatives like the 'Festivals of Sikkim' magazine and 'Visit Sikkim' app aim to enhance the state's allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

