Left Menu

IndusInd Bank's Stock Rollercoaster: Unsubstantiated Balances Uncovered

IndusInd Bank's shares oscillated sharply on Friday, initially dropping nearly 6% before closing slightly higher, following revelations of unsubstantiated balances worth Rs 595 crore. The bank's Internal Audit Department, prompted by a whistleblower complaint, probed the discrepancies as the bank's management took steps to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:44 IST
IndusInd Bank's Stock Rollercoaster: Unsubstantiated Balances Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of IndusInd Bank experienced significant volatility on Friday, with an early decline of nearly 6% attributed to revelations from its Internal Audit Department. The audit identified unsubstantiated balances totaling Rs 595 crore within the bank's balance sheet under 'other assets'.

The stock saw partial recovery, ending slightly up, aided by the bank's assurance of corrective actions and improved accountability measures. At the NSE, IndusInd closed at Rs 784.70, up 0.53% after a sharp drop in the morning session.

A whistleblower complaint triggered the review, and the audit committee tasked the IAD to investigate transactions in 'other assets' and 'other liabilities'. IndusInd Bank is now focusing on strengthening internal controls and addressing the roles of key employees involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025