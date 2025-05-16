Smriti Irani Backs CAIT's Bold Boycott Move Against Turkey and Azerbaijan

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has made a significant move by deciding to halt all trade ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan, eliciting praise from BJP leader Smriti Irani. She hailed the decision as a show of support for India's brave soldiers and a step towards fortifying the nation's economy under the Make in India vision.

Smriti Irani highlighted the pivotal role played by small businesses in building a self-reliant India, associating herself with CAIT's resolution. 'Small businessmen are not just strengthening the economy but also passionately pursuing the Make in India dream,' Irani stated.

Aside from commending trade organizations for their collective action, Irani personally contributed to the National Defence Fund, foregoing her former MP benefits. The CAIT has launched an aggressive campaign to boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan, stressing their tourism vulnerability due to their support for Pakistan. The plan extends ongoing efforts to eschew Chinese goods, signaling intensified international economic measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)