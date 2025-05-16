Left Menu

Smriti Irani Backs CAIT's Bold Boycott Move Against Turkey and Azerbaijan

BJP leader Smriti Irani commended the Confederation of All India Traders for their decision to boycott trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan due to their support for Pakistan. Highlighting this as an effort to boost the Indian economy, Irani connected the move with the spirit of Make in India and national solidarity.

Updated: 16-05-2025 17:03 IST
BJP leader Smriti Irani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has made a significant move by deciding to halt all trade ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan, eliciting praise from BJP leader Smriti Irani. She hailed the decision as a show of support for India's brave soldiers and a step towards fortifying the nation's economy under the Make in India vision.

Smriti Irani highlighted the pivotal role played by small businesses in building a self-reliant India, associating herself with CAIT's resolution. 'Small businessmen are not just strengthening the economy but also passionately pursuing the Make in India dream,' Irani stated.

Aside from commending trade organizations for their collective action, Irani personally contributed to the National Defence Fund, foregoing her former MP benefits. The CAIT has launched an aggressive campaign to boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan, stressing their tourism vulnerability due to their support for Pakistan. The plan extends ongoing efforts to eschew Chinese goods, signaling intensified international economic measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

