Revolutionizing Agriculture: IIT Kharagpur's Robotic Plant Doctor

In a significant advancement for smart farming, the Mechanical Engineering Department at IIT Kharagpur has introduced a pioneering robotic system designed to identify plant diseases and autonomously apply pesticides.

This Semi-Automatic Tracked Mobile Manipulator cum Agricultural Robotic System employs camera-based image analysis for precise disease detection, addressing the limitations faced by popular drone-based robots in capturing high-quality images of plant leaves. The innovative system, developed by a team led by Prof. Dilip Kumar Pratihar, has secured a patent in India.

The initiative, funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, not only mitigates health risks for farmers involved in manual pesticide spraying but also aims to enhance food quality and productivity, contributing positively to India's GDP. The robot was manufactured by Technido, an OEM partner.

