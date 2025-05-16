Left Menu

India Traders Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

In a bold response to Turkey and Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) announced a complete trade boycott. This move, endorsed by BJP leaders, aims to bolster India's stance and economic interests by halting imports, exports, and tourism activities with these countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:12 IST
BJP MP and Secretary General of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Praveen Khandelwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive stance against Turkey and Azerbaijan's endorsement of Pakistan, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has declared a comprehensive trade boycott against both nations. During a national conference of trade leaders on Friday, BJP MP and CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal emphasized the collective decision to cease all trade relations immediately.

The boycott, effective immediately, halts all import-export activities between Indian traders and the two countries. CAIT has also discouraged the Indian film industry from shooting films or advertisements in Turkey and Azerbaijan, warning companies that any engagement with these countries could lead to a boycott of their businesses as well. This move comes as part of a broader push for economic nationalism aimed at fortifying India's geopolitical strategy.

Support for the boycott was echoed by BJP leader Smriti Irani, who praised CAIT's action as a tribute to India's defenders and a step toward realizing the 'Make in India' vision. The Confederation has previously campaigned against Chinese products and now looks to leverage its influence to impact Turkey and Azerbaijan's tourism sectors. By urging Indian citizens to avoid traveling to these nations, CAIT projects significant economic repercussions, particularly targeting the countries' lucrative tourism industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

