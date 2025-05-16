India Traders Boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

In a decisive stance against Turkey and Azerbaijan's endorsement of Pakistan, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has declared a comprehensive trade boycott against both nations. During a national conference of trade leaders on Friday, BJP MP and CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal emphasized the collective decision to cease all trade relations immediately.

The boycott, effective immediately, halts all import-export activities between Indian traders and the two countries. CAIT has also discouraged the Indian film industry from shooting films or advertisements in Turkey and Azerbaijan, warning companies that any engagement with these countries could lead to a boycott of their businesses as well. This move comes as part of a broader push for economic nationalism aimed at fortifying India's geopolitical strategy.

Support for the boycott was echoed by BJP leader Smriti Irani, who praised CAIT's action as a tribute to India's defenders and a step toward realizing the 'Make in India' vision. The Confederation has previously campaigned against Chinese products and now looks to leverage its influence to impact Turkey and Azerbaijan's tourism sectors. By urging Indian citizens to avoid traveling to these nations, CAIT projects significant economic repercussions, particularly targeting the countries' lucrative tourism industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)