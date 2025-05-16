UAE's $440 Billion Energy Strategy for U.S. Foreshadows AI Growth Surge

The United Arab Emirates announced plans to elevate its energy investments in the United States to $440 billion by 2035. This ambition, unveiled by ADNOC CEO Sultan Al Jaber to U.S. President Donald Trump, aligns with the UAE's global growth aspirations for its companies and forms part of a broader $1.4 trillion investment pledge to the U.S.

The dramatic increase from a current $70 billion marks significant UAE commitment to U.S. energy, emphasizing upstream oil, gas, and AI innovations. The deal promises mutual investments; U.S. energy giants like Exxon Mobil and Occidental Petroleum are set to expand capacities in UAE fields, reinforcing shared goals of global energy stability.

In addition to energy, the UAE will access advanced AI semiconductors from U.S. firms, a crucial step in aspirations to become a global AI hub. The partnership signifies substantial gains for both countries, underscoring more profound engagements across the energy-AI nexus and the mutual interest in advanced technologies.

