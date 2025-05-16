Left Menu

High Court Stays NEET-UG Results Due to Power Outage Concerns

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed the declaration of NEET-UG results following a petition by a medical student citing power outages during the exam. Justice Subodh Abhyankar has ordered a response from involved parties within four weeks, citing inadequate exam conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:15 IST
Mradul Bhatnagar, Advocate for the petitioner (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a stay on the declaration of results for the NEET-UG exam. This decision came after a medical student filed a petition claiming power outages at multiple exam centers in Indore affected students' performance. The matter was presided over by Justice Subodh Abhyankar on Friday.

The petitioner's advocate, Mradul Bhatnagar, explained that exams were held in approximately 4,000 centers nationwide, with around 40-45 located in Indore. Of these, 15 centers reported power cuts lasting 1-2 hours. Despite a prior weather advisory, no alternative power arrangements were made, forcing students to take exams under inadequate lighting, leading to stress and impaired performance.

Responding to the petition, the court has summoned responses from the National Testing Agency, relevant ministries, and the power supply company within four weeks. Until then, NEET-UG results will remain undisclosed. The court underscores the failure to provide suitable exam conditions could compromise the exam's fairness and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

