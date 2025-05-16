Bihar Government Announces DA Increase: Boost for Employees and Pensioners

The Bihar government has declared a 2 percentage point rise in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees and pensioners. This decision was made during a state cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Effective January 1, 2025, the increment affects those under the 7th Pay Commission, who will now receive 55% DA and Dearness Relief (DR). Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth confirmed a 6% hike for employees under the 6th Pay Commission, increasing their DA and DR to 252%. Meanwhile, those under the 5th Pay Commission will see an 11% surge in benefits, raising their remuneration to 466%.

This development impacts over 5 lakh employees and more than 6 lakh pensioners, offering significant financial relief and addressing rising costs of living.

