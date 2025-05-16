Bihar Government Announces DA Increase: Boost for Employees and Pensioners
The Bihar government announced a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance for employees and pensioners, effective January 1, 2025. The decision benefits over 11 lakh individuals, providing varying hikes depending on their pay commission scale, as approved by the state's cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Effective January 1, 2025, the increment affects those under the 7th Pay Commission, who will now receive 55% DA and Dearness Relief (DR). Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth confirmed a 6% hike for employees under the 6th Pay Commission, increasing their DA and DR to 252%. Meanwhile, those under the 5th Pay Commission will see an 11% surge in benefits, raising their remuneration to 466%.
This development impacts over 5 lakh employees and more than 6 lakh pensioners, offering significant financial relief and addressing rising costs of living.
