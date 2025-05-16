Left Menu

Denmark Confronts U.S. Pharma Pricing Turmoil

The executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump, demanding lower drug prices, poses challenges for Danish pharma firms. The order, deemed by Denmark's business minister as detrimental, stresses immediate pricing targets with potential tariffs. Trump's strategy impacts substantial investments and trade dynamics in the life sciences sector.

Updated: 16-05-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:07 IST
Denmark's business minister expressed concern over U.S. President Donald Trump's recent executive order concerning drug prices, describing it as a source of uncertainty for Danish pharmaceutical companies. The order demands that drugmakers meet specific price targets within 30 days, heightening challenges for these firms.

The Trump administration insists on significant reductions and threatens further actions if targets are not met. Morten Bodskov, Denmark's business minister, spoke out against these measures after a meeting with representatives from the country's life science and pharmaceutical sectors. He labeled Trump's actions as a detrimental move for trade.

Additionally, Bodskov highlighted the impact of this order on billion-dollar investments within the life sciences industry, warning that such economic uncertainty could hinder progress. The order also suggests imposing U.S. tariffs if domestic prices fail to align with international ones, targeting reductions of 59% to 90%.

