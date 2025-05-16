Delhi's Air Quality Crisis Sparks Political Feud Amid Emergency Measures

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has declared Stage-I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) following a sudden rise in air pollution levels. This decision came after a thorough evaluation by the CAQM Sub-Committee held on May 16, prompted by persisting poor air quality in Delhi due to strong winds causing long-range dust transport.

On May 15, wind activity led to a significant deterioration in the Air Quality Index (AQI), with Delhi's AQI hitting the 'Poor' category at 278. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have forecast continued poor air quality, maintaining predictions on the lower end of this range for May 17.

This environmental issue has ignited a political dispute, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over unmet clean air promises. AAP's official social media handle published a strong critique, highlighting air pollution levels surpassing 500 in several regions and blaming the BJP administrations for their inaction in tackling pollution. The political dialogue was intensified as Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa responded to former Chief Minister Atishi's claims about AQI reaching 500.

(With inputs from agencies.)