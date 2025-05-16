Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Crisis Sparks Political Feud Amid Emergency Measures

The Commission for Air Quality Management enforced Stage-I GRAP measures in Delhi NCR due to a surge in air pollution. The situation prompted political tensions, with AAP criticizing the BJP for failing to maintain clean air. Delhi's AQI was reported at 278, with forecasts indicating persistently poor conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:14 IST
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis Sparks Political Feud Amid Emergency Measures
Delhi woke up to bad-quality air on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has declared Stage-I measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) following a sudden rise in air pollution levels. This decision came after a thorough evaluation by the CAQM Sub-Committee held on May 16, prompted by persisting poor air quality in Delhi due to strong winds causing long-range dust transport.

On May 15, wind activity led to a significant deterioration in the Air Quality Index (AQI), with Delhi's AQI hitting the 'Poor' category at 278. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have forecast continued poor air quality, maintaining predictions on the lower end of this range for May 17.

This environmental issue has ignited a political dispute, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over unmet clean air promises. AAP's official social media handle published a strong critique, highlighting air pollution levels surpassing 500 in several regions and blaming the BJP administrations for their inaction in tackling pollution. The political dialogue was intensified as Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa responded to former Chief Minister Atishi's claims about AQI reaching 500.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025