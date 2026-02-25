Left Menu

Language Clash: Urdu Ad Sparks Political Row in Karnataka

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and the BJP clashed over an Urdu advertisement for a health program. The BJP accused the government of neglecting Kannada in favor of appeasement politics. Rao countered, defending the use of Urdu ads to reach specific audiences, citing past governments' practices.

Updated: 25-02-2026 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government found itself embroiled in a heated debate as Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clashed with the opposition BJP over the language used in a newspaper advertisement. The controversy centers around an Urdu ad promoting the 'Kusuma Sanjeevini' program aimed at preventive treatment for haemophilia patients, as well as the provision of free ambulance services.

The BJP criticized the Congress-led government, alleging appeasement politics by neglecting Kannada in official communications. Their accusations emerged from a perceived shift in favor of Urdu, as the opposition questioned the choice of language. BJP leaders challenged the legitimacy of a government-issued invitation in Urdu, framing it as a disregard for Kannada, Karnataka's administrative language.

In response, Minister Rao vehemently defended the choice, clarifying that the Urdu language was used solely for a newspaper ad to reach Urdu-speaking audiences. He further accused the BJP of intellectual dishonesty, highlighting advertisements previously published in Urdu during BJP's regime. Rao extended an olive branch, inviting BJP leaders to discuss the matter further in a personal capacity.

