Nuberg EPC's Green Energy Ambitions with EDL Partnership
Nuberg EPC aims for renewable and green energy fuel to make up 25% of its revenue in the next three years, leveraging a new partnership with Germany's EDL Anlagenbau Gesellchaft to expand its portfolio in sustainable and refinery technologies across its operational territories, including a strong focus on Africa.
- Country:
- India
Nuberg EPC, a leading engineering firm, anticipates that the renewable and green energy sector will contribute 25% to its total revenue within three years, according to the company's Managing Director, A K Tyagi.
The announcement coincides with Nuberg signing a significant agreement with German refinery technology leader EDL Anlagenbau Gesellchaft. This partnership aims to integrate sustainable fuel technologies into Nuberg's existing projects and boost expertise in both refinery and petroleum sectors.
Nuberg, currently operational in 32 countries with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, is particularly focusing on emerging opportunities within African markets. The collaboration with the century-old EDL aligns with global trends in increasing demand for renewable energy solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pioneering Saudi Arabia's Workforce Transformation: NSDC International and Takamol Collaboration
DropTalk 2025: Revolutionizing Water Solutions Through Collaboration
WAVES 2025: A New Era for Global Media Collaboration
Aamir Khan Advocates for India-China Creative Collaborations at WAVES Summit
India and Denmark Renew Energy MoU to Deepen Clean Power Collaboration