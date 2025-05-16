Agartala Airport Stages Successful Terror Drill with Multiple Agencies

A meticulously planned mock drill, simulating a terrorist attack, was executed today at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, Agartala. The event, forming part of the Annual Multi-Agency CTCP (Contingency Terrorist Contingency Plan) Mock Exercise-2025, took place from 5:00 PM to 6:05 PM under directives from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

Designed around a hypothetical terrorist strike at the airport terminal, the drill attracted active involvement from prominent security and emergency response entities, including CISF, AAI, AAI Fire Service, Indian Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, Tripura State Police, and medical teams.

A total of 186 personnel performed their designated roles to meticulously test the predetermined contingency plan, assessing the efficiency, response times, and coordination of emergency protocols. Airport Director K.C. Meena and CISF Commandant Shri Pranav Kumar led the briefing and debriefing sessions, identifying areas of excellence and improvement.

In his concluding remarks, Meena lauded the efforts of all participants, stressing the critical role such exercises play in enhancing the vigilance and preparedness of security forces while fostering a secure environment for air travelers. This exercise underscored the crucial need for inter-agency collaboration to ensure airport safety and emergency readiness.

