Shinde Applauds PM Modi’s Proactive Hindutva and National Security Stance

At a public event in Thane, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his proactive stance on Hindutva and national security. He emphasized that Modi's open approach differs starkly from secretive tactics seen elsewhere.

Shinde highlighted Modi's response to provocations from Pakistan, attributing a robust defense strategy to the Prime Minister's leadership. This, Shinde noted, exemplifies an unwavering commitment to India's security interests and BJP's ideological roots.

The Deputy CM further called for an economic boycott of countries siding with Pakistan, citing Turkey's and Azerbaijan's alliances as reason enough for such actions. He praised Rajasthan traders for ceasing imports of Turkish marble and Azerbaijani goods, framing it as an act of patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)