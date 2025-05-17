Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Srikakulam Highway: Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision

A multi-vehicle accident on Singupuram highway in Srikakulam resulted in one fatality and eight injuries. A private bus collided with a lorry, causing a subsequent crash with another lorry carrying granite. The Transport Minister promised medical support for the affected. Meanwhile, another fatal accident occurred in Palnadu.

17-05-2025

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic highway accident on the Singupuram route in Srikakulam district, one person died while eight others sustained injuries. The incident took place early Saturday when a private bus, operated by Kambheswari Travels and headed from Koraput in Odisha to Berhampur, collided with a lorry moving ahead.

Srikakulam Rural Station Inspector Jayaram reported that the bus impact resulted in minor injuries for eight people, including the bus driver, three of whom are currently undergoing treatment in Srikakulam. In a chain of events, an approaching granite-laden lorry applied sudden brakes upon seeing the collision, leading to severe damage and the tragic death of its driver, as stones shifted forward in the lorry.

Inspector Jayaram believes the bus driver may have fallen asleep, causing the accident. Rapid response from highway staff ensured the injured were quickly transported for medical care. Meanwhile, a separate road tragedy claimed four lives, including three women laborers, in Palnadu district. Andhra Pradesh's Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed condolences, ensuring free medical treatment for the injured and support to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

