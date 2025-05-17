India's Diplomatic Mission: All-Party Delegation Takes on Global Stage
The Indian government has dispatched a seven-member, all-party delegation to international capitals, emphasizing a united stance on terrorism post-Operation Sindoor. The mission, involving senior political figures, aims to project India's zero tolerance to terrorism, gaining global support amidst escalating Indo-Pak tensions.
In a strategic diplomatic move, the Indian government has dispatched a seven-member all-party delegation to key international capitals. This mission comes at a critical juncture following heightened Indo-Pakistani tensions and the recent Operation Sindoor.
BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal hailed this initiative as significant, emphasizing its potential to consolidate global support for India's stance. Delegates, including notable parliamentarians such as Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, will engage with nations including members of the UN Security Council.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju underscored the importance of this mission, highlighting India's unified approach against terrorism. This diplomatic endeavor is slated to convey a strong message of zero tolerance to terrorism, reinforcing India's commitment to global peace and security.
