Bihar's Patna Junction Gets Multi-Modal Hub and Subway Under Smart City Mission

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurated a multi-modal hub and pedestrian subway at Patna Junction, enhancing public facilities under the Patna Smart City Mission. The project, attended by Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, aims to modernize passenger amenities. The Bihar Cabinet also approved renaming Gaya town to 'Gaya Ji' honoring local sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:19 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/X@samrat4bjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar celebrated the completion of a multi-modal hub and a new pedestrian subway at Patna Junction's Bakri Bazar, inaugurated on Saturday. This significant infrastructure development is expected to greatly improve accessibility and convenience for the public.

Expressing his delight, CM Nitish Kumar stated, 'It is a matter of great happiness that it was inaugurated today. This was not there earlier. Now that it has been built, this will help the public a lot.' Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary joined the occasion, underscoring the project's importance to the community.

Choudhary, in a statement on X, highlighted that the development forms part of the 'Patna Smart City Mission Project,' aimed at modernizing passenger amenities. The event also witnessed the Bihar Cabinet, led by CM Kumar, green-lighting the renaming of Gaya town to 'Gaya Ji,' reflecting its historical and religious essence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

