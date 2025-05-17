Tragic Highway Collision Claims Three Lives in Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic incident on Andhra Pradesh's national highway, a fatal collision involving a car and a stationary lorry claimed the lives of three individuals and left two others injured, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The accident occurred in Tuni, Kakanida district, when a car traveling from Rajamahendravaram to Visakhapatnam crashed into a parked lorry. The impact was so forceful that three occupants died instantly, while two others sustained injuries.

The victims were identified as employees of Apollo Pharmacy in Rajamahendravaram. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident. Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)