Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Claims Three Lives in Andhra Pradesh

In a devastating accident on Andhra Pradesh's national highway, three Apollo Pharmacy employees died and two others were injured when their car hit a parked lorry in Kakanida district. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:21 IST
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Three Lives in Andhra Pradesh
Three killed in car crash on national highway in Kakanida (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Andhra Pradesh's national highway, a fatal collision involving a car and a stationary lorry claimed the lives of three individuals and left two others injured, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The accident occurred in Tuni, Kakanida district, when a car traveling from Rajamahendravaram to Visakhapatnam crashed into a parked lorry. The impact was so forceful that three occupants died instantly, while two others sustained injuries.

The victims were identified as employees of Apollo Pharmacy in Rajamahendravaram. Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident. Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025