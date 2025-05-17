Tourism Revival: Himachal Pradesh Welcomes Back Visitors

With geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan showing signs of de-escalation, tourism in Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a revival. The region's pleasant climate contrasted with rising temperatures elsewhere in the country is drawing travelers back to its scenic hills. Stakeholders in the tourism sector, who experienced a temporary downturn, are now hopeful for a robust summer season.

The resurgence of visitors has brought relief to many dependent on the travel industry for their livelihoods. Among the locals, Maqsood, a veteran Kashmiri migrant who has been working as a porter at Shimla Railway Station for more than 40 years, reflects on how recent border tensions impacted the local economy. Speaking to ANI, he remarked on the decline of tourists during the conflict but expressed optimism about the ongoing recovery. 'Shimla is bustling once again,' he noted, as visitors return via buses, taxis, and trains.

Positive sentiments are echoed by tourists. Vishwanath from Maharashtra shared his delight in revisiting Himachal now that the situation has calmed, enjoying the sights of Shimla, Kullu, and Manali. Similarly, Sneha from Pune embraced the opportunity to explore the region by rail, highlighting the peaceful and friendly environment. Local taxi drivers like Sandeep Verma, who faced a downturn in business due to the tensions, are welcoming the government's support in revitalizing tourism. As the summer season commences, Himachal Pradesh stands ready to offer visitors its tranquil charms, promising peace and renewal. (ANI)

