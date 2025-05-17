Crisis Unfolds at Gensol Engineering: CFO Aga Resigns Amidst Regulatory Storm

Amidst ongoing investigations and management upheaval, Gensol Engineering's financial officer, Jabirmahendi Mohammedraza Aga, has stepped down. This follows the exit of promoters Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi under the weight of scrutiny.

In his resignation, Aga highlighted the regulatory challenges facing the firm, which have been compounded by organizational disarray and pressure affecting employee well-being and productivity.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's probes into fund diversion and governance lapses led to restrictions on the Jaggi brothers from directorial positions and halted Gensol's stock split plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)