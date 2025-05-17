Left Menu

Crisis Unfolds at Gensol Engineering: CFO Aga Resigns Amidst Regulatory Storm

Gensol Engineering faces turmoil after CFO Jabirmahendi Mohammedraza Aga quits, following earlier resignations by key promoters. Ongoing regulatory investigations into fund diversion and governance lapses pressurize the company, impacting staff mental health and organizational structure. Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi are barred from any directorial roles by Sebi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 14:51 IST
Crisis Unfolds at Gensol Engineering: CFO Aga Resigns Amidst Regulatory Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst ongoing investigations and management upheaval, Gensol Engineering's financial officer, Jabirmahendi Mohammedraza Aga, has stepped down. This follows the exit of promoters Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi under the weight of scrutiny.

In his resignation, Aga highlighted the regulatory challenges facing the firm, which have been compounded by organizational disarray and pressure affecting employee well-being and productivity.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's probes into fund diversion and governance lapses led to restrictions on the Jaggi brothers from directorial positions and halted Gensol's stock split plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025