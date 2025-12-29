Financial Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh: A Crisis Unfolds

In a fiery critique, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal slammed the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government for accumulating an alarming Rs 45,000 crore debt over three years. He lambasted the administration led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for plunging the state into a financial quagmire.

Bindal highlighted the government's failure to initiate new development projects or complete existing ones despite vast borrowings. He expressed concern over the surge in transportation fares, with the Himachal Road Transport Corporation halting numerous routes, further straining citizens already burdened by inflation and taxes.

The critique extended to public services with shortages in medical supplies and staff, alongside stalled schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Himcare. The BJP claimed relief funds from the central government remained unused due to mismanagement while citizens face the brunt of an administrative collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)