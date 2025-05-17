Arunachal Pradesh Shines: A Testament to Development under Modi's Leadership

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has lauded the strides made by Arunachal Pradesh and the North East under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislators Prashikshan Shivir Camp in Guwahati, Scindia praised the vibrant and driven local legislators, describing them as critical to the nation-building process. The event saw the attendance of key figures including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and State BJP President Kaling Moyong.

Scindia highlighted the ideological depth and innovation at the camp, noting his honor in being tasked by PM Modi to contribute to the development of all eight North Eastern states. He praised the strategic oversight of Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda, reflecting on a three-day training session as a source of renewed vigor and strategic direction.

Referring to India's recent rise as the world's fourth-largest economy, Scindia stressed the country's dual economic and spiritual ascent, underscoring the North East's historical and contemporary significance in trade and development. He also announced the Rising North East Investment Summit, expected to foster substantial investments to propel the region's growth further.

(With inputs from agencies.)