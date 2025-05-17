Shashi Tharoor to Lead Delegation in India's Fight Against Terrorism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is at the helm of one of seven delegations tasked with championing India's ongoing battle against cross-border terrorism. Tharoor, speaking on his new role, emphasized his commitment to fulfilling his duties, irrespective of any perceptions of his capabilities by party leadership.

Tharoor underscored that the mission goes beyond party lines and serves as a testament to national unity. 'Serving the nation during a crisis is a duty for every citizen,' he stated, acknowledging the honor of leading the delegation and affirming his readiness to contribute.

The initiative follows the government's decision to appoint Tharoor among seven MPs to represent India at global forums, focusing on Operation Sindoor post the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite the Congress's disappointment over unaccepted nominations, the focus remains on presenting a cohesive national front against terrorism worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)