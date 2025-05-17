India Boosts Defence Arsenal with Rs 40,000 Crore Emergency Acquisition

In an unprecedented move, India's defence forces are set to receive a vital boost worth Rs 40,000 crore for arms and ammunition. This approval under emergency powers was granted by the Defence Acquisition Council in a crucial meeting, according to defence officials speaking to ANI.

The fast-tracked procurement will prioritize equipment such as surveillance and kamikaze drones, long-range loitering munitions, and an array of ammunition for artillery, air defence, and missiles. The use of heavy-duty missiles like BrahMos and Scalp against Pakistan marks significant advancements in the ongoing Operation Sindoor.

Under the fifth tranche of emergency procurement powers in five years, deals must be finalized quickly. The Defence Ministry, involving financial advisors, is planning long-term projects, engaging both public and private sectors. These efforts aim to address security challenges effectively, as demonstrated by the strategic use of the Rampage missiles and Heron Mark 2 drones in live operations.

Public sector giants, such as Bharat Electronics Limited, stand to gain significantly, with additional low-level radar orders. Furthermore, the growing Indian drone manufacturing sector is anticipated to secure major contracts from the three services. Amid the heightened aggression of Operation Sindoor, India's armed forces have considerably impaired the Pakistan Air Force's infrastructure, cutting through 11 of 12 air bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)