Uttarakhand CM Launches Tech-Driven Agricultural Schemes and Honors Fallen Soldiers

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami introduced the cutting-edge 'e-Rupi' system on Saturday, along with launching four ambitious agricultural policies, including initiatives for Kiwi, Dragon Fruit, an Apple Post-Harvest Scheme, and the Millet Mission. These policies are designed to modernize Uttarakhand's agricultural landscape by providing direct financial aid to farmers' mobile via e-vouchers.

CM Dhami announced that the e-Rupi system offers a transparent, swift, and intermediary-free digital payment solution for farmers, allowing direct subsidy transfers for essential goods. He emphasized the need for training programs in villages to educate farmers on leveraging this technology to address agricultural challenges and migration issues.

In another event, CM Dhami participated in the Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra in Haldwani, honoring Indian soldiers who fought in Operation Sindoor. The yatra, attended by thousands, highlighted India's decisiveness against terrorism, with CM Dhami paying homage at Shaheed Park.

