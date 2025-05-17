Left Menu

Delhi's Water Woes: Disparities Push for Equitable Supply Solutions

A recent survey by the Delhi Jal Board reveals significant inequality in water supply across Delhi’s constituencies, leading to immediate rationalisation efforts urged by Water Minister Parvesh Verma. The discrepancy highlights areas receiving much less water than needed, prompting measures to streamline supply and introduce GPS-tracked tankers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:40 IST
Delhi's Water Woes: Disparities Push for Equitable Supply Solutions
Representative Image (Photo Credit: djb.gov.in). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A survey by the Delhi Jal Board has highlighted critical disparities in water distribution among Delhi's 70 constituencies, showing severe shortages in some regions while others receive surplus supplies. This imbalance has prompted Water Minister Parvesh Verma to call for immediate measures to ensure fair distribution of resources.

Areas like Karawal Nagar, Burari, and Badli face dire water shortages, receiving significantly less than needed per capita daily. Karawal Nagar, for instance, gets only 4.7 MGD against a demand of 25 MGD, while Burari receives 12.5 MGD for a requirement of 45 MGD, reflecting a broader crisis across the capital.

In response to the crisis, the Delhi government has deployed GPS-enabled water tankers to ensure transparency and tackle illegal activities. This initiative, monitored through the DJB's IT dashboard, aims to curb water theft, streamline supply, and dismantle the tanker mafia, thus ensuring equitable access to water for all residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025