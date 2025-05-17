Delhi's Water Woes: Disparities Push for Equitable Supply Solutions

A survey by the Delhi Jal Board has highlighted critical disparities in water distribution among Delhi's 70 constituencies, showing severe shortages in some regions while others receive surplus supplies. This imbalance has prompted Water Minister Parvesh Verma to call for immediate measures to ensure fair distribution of resources.

Areas like Karawal Nagar, Burari, and Badli face dire water shortages, receiving significantly less than needed per capita daily. Karawal Nagar, for instance, gets only 4.7 MGD against a demand of 25 MGD, while Burari receives 12.5 MGD for a requirement of 45 MGD, reflecting a broader crisis across the capital.

In response to the crisis, the Delhi government has deployed GPS-enabled water tankers to ensure transparency and tackle illegal activities. This initiative, monitored through the DJB's IT dashboard, aims to curb water theft, streamline supply, and dismantle the tanker mafia, thus ensuring equitable access to water for all residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)