Tripura's Dairy Industry Soars: Gomati Dairy's Expansion Boosts Economy

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurates Gomati Dairy's second unit, marking a significant advancement for the state's dairy sector. The expanded facility aims to boost milk production, promote rural economic growth, and enhance job opportunities, aligning with government goals of doubling farmers' income and ensuring food security.

Updated: 17-05-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:42 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark event for the northeast Indian state of Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the second unit of the Gomati Dairy. As the largest dairy facility in the region, this expansion is expected to substantially enhance the state's milk processing capabilities, reaching up to 40,000 liters.

The ceremony, held in the Bamutiya Assembly Constituency, was graced by notable figures including Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and Union Minister of State SP Singh Baghel. The new unit is poised to play a key role in boosting Tripura's self-sufficiency in dairy production.

Chief Minister Saha highlighted the government's focus on strengthening the rural economy by promoting sustainable livelihoods in animal husbandry and dairy farming. The initiative is anticipated to generate employment and significantly contribute to the state's economic growth, aligning with national objectives to double farmers' income and secure food supply through enhanced dairy productivity.

