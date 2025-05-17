Indian Army's Outreach Program Strengthens Ties with Veterans

The Indian Army has launched an extensive outreach program aimed at strengthening connections with its veteran community. Held at the Agartala Military Station, the Ex-Servicemen Outreach Program attracted attendees from Gomti, North, South, West Tripura, Unakoti, Dhalai, and Khowai districts.

In a concerted effort to address grievances, the program focused on resolving pension issues, documentation hurdles, and other administrative matters. Additionally, it served as a crucial platform to share information about newly unveiled welfare schemes and government initiatives benefiting veterans and their families. Approximately 300 ex-servicemen, including Veer Naris and war widows, took part in the event. Various facilitation cells were established, such as a job enrollment centre, to assist veterans with employment and administrative support. Trained healthcare professionals in an ECHS medical assistance cell offered health check-ups, essential medicines, and advice, particularly benefiting those from remote areas.

The highlight of the program was the personal interaction between the Station Commander and the veterans. He conveyed his heartfelt gratitude for their sacrifices and acknowledged their crucial role in shaping the nation's future. His address underscored the Army's unwavering commitment to honoring and supporting its retired personnel, reflecting the core values of service, solidarity, and respect inherent in the Armed Forces.

