Left Menu

Indian Army's Outreach Program Strengthens Ties with Veterans

The Indian Army organized a major Ex-Servicemen Outreach Program at Agartala Military Station, engaging veterans from various districts. By addressing administrative issues and offering welfare support, the event emphasized the Army's commitment to supporting veterans and their families. The initiative drew approximately 300 participants, including war widows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 23:06 IST
Indian Army's Outreach Program Strengthens Ties with Veterans
Indian Army organized a large-scale Ex-Servicemen Outreach Program (Photo/Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has launched an extensive outreach program aimed at strengthening connections with its veteran community. Held at the Agartala Military Station, the Ex-Servicemen Outreach Program attracted attendees from Gomti, North, South, West Tripura, Unakoti, Dhalai, and Khowai districts.

In a concerted effort to address grievances, the program focused on resolving pension issues, documentation hurdles, and other administrative matters. Additionally, it served as a crucial platform to share information about newly unveiled welfare schemes and government initiatives benefiting veterans and their families. Approximately 300 ex-servicemen, including Veer Naris and war widows, took part in the event. Various facilitation cells were established, such as a job enrollment centre, to assist veterans with employment and administrative support. Trained healthcare professionals in an ECHS medical assistance cell offered health check-ups, essential medicines, and advice, particularly benefiting those from remote areas.

The highlight of the program was the personal interaction between the Station Commander and the veterans. He conveyed his heartfelt gratitude for their sacrifices and acknowledged their crucial role in shaping the nation's future. His address underscored the Army's unwavering commitment to honoring and supporting its retired personnel, reflecting the core values of service, solidarity, and respect inherent in the Armed Forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025