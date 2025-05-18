International Collaboration: Indian and US Air Forces Tackle Technical Snag

The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully collaborated with the United States Air Force (USAF) on Saturday to resolve a technical snag on a C-17 aircraft in Jaipur.

IAF posted pictures on social media platform X to showcase the teamwork involved in this international cooperative effort.

The operation highlighted seamless logistics coordination as critical equipment was mobilized swiftly. The mission underscores the solid partnership and readiness under logistics cooperation frameworks. #Teamwork #Readiness #IAF #JointOps.

(With inputs from agencies.)