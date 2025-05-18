Larji Hydroelectric Power Project Springs Back to Life
The Larji Hydroelectric Power Project in Kullu, severely hit by floods in 2023, is now fully operational. Restoration took less than two years, funded by over Rs 245 crore from the state government. Comprehensive preventive measures have been implemented to protect the project from future calamities.
The Larji Hydroelectric Power Project in Kullu, affected by July 2023 floods, is now fully operational, officials announced on Sunday. The restoration process took under two years, thanks to over Rs 245 crore funded by the state government.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu praised the HPSEBL staff for restoring the facility, which had been damaged by extensive flooding in the Beas River. The first unit was operational by January 2024, with the remaining units following in August and January this year.
To prevent future damage, the project includes stabilized slopes, cable nets, and rockfall barriers. Additionally, watertight gates are being installed at crucial tunnel access points to shield against high floods.
