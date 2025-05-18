Left Menu

Operation Gideon's Chariots: A New Ground Campaign in Gaza

The Israeli military has initiated extensive ground operations in northern and southern Gaza, marking the onset of 'Operation Gideon's Chariots.' This campaign, announced on Sunday, signifies a strategic military move aimed at changing the regional dynamics. The international community watches closely as tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:03 IST
Operation Gideon's Chariots: A New Ground Campaign in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, the Israeli military announced the start of a major ground offensive in both northern and southern sectors of Gaza, marking the commencement of 'Operation Gideon's Chariots.'

This strategic campaign aims to alter the landscape of the ongoing conflict, as military forces move extensively across the region.

The global community is closely monitoring developments, as this operation could have significant repercussions on regional stability and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025