Operation Gideon's Chariots: A New Ground Campaign in Gaza
The Israeli military has initiated extensive ground operations in northern and southern Gaza, marking the onset of 'Operation Gideon's Chariots.' This campaign, announced on Sunday, signifies a strategic military move aimed at changing the regional dynamics. The international community watches closely as tensions escalate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:03 IST
On Sunday, the Israeli military announced the start of a major ground offensive in both northern and southern sectors of Gaza, marking the commencement of 'Operation Gideon's Chariots.'
This strategic campaign aims to alter the landscape of the ongoing conflict, as military forces move extensively across the region.
The global community is closely monitoring developments, as this operation could have significant repercussions on regional stability and international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
