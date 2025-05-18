Left Menu

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango Intensifies

President Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on trading partners that fail to negotiate in 'good faith.' Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the focus on 18 key trading relationships, emphasizing the impact of these tariffs on global trade and financial markets, while companies like Walmart grapple with rising costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is preparing to enforce tariffs on countries that do not engage in 'good faith' negotiations on trade deals, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Speaking in a series of television interviews, Bessent outlined the administration's approach to dealing with its most crucial trading relationships.

He noted that the focus is on 18 key states, and those failing to meet the 'good faith' criteria will receive notification letters detailing their tariff rates. The tariffs, initially imposed on April 2, could revert to their original levels if nations do not comply, with specific rates for different regions, Bessent explained.

This tariff strategy has caused significant disruption in global trade flows. Companies, including Walmart, are feeling the strain of unpredictable trade policies affecting supply chains and costs. As Congress deliberates over the economic impact, Trump's administration maintains that these actions aim to shift economic power in favor of the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

