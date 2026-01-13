Global Markets Navigate Unease Amid Economic Uncertainties

On Tuesday, global shares faced declines as the dollar regained some strength ahead of the forthcoming U.S. inflation report and critical bank earnings. Oil prices surged due to unrest in Iran, fueled by President Trump's tariff pledge against countries engaging with Iran, contributing to market volatility.

Despite geopolitical tensions and high equity valuations, investors are maintaining confidence, a phenomenon termed 'climbing the wall of worry.' Anticipated earnings growth plays a key role, with experts suggesting it keeps the market buoyant despite uncertainties.

Amid potential U.S. monetary policy shifts, gold retains its status as a safe haven, while euro and yen fluctuations affect global currency dynamics. The financial sector remains alert as banks address potential regulatory impacts on credit availability in response to political developments.

