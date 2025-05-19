Left Menu

Japan Halts Brazilian Poultry Imports Amid Bird Flu Scare

Japan has suspended poultry imports from Montenegro city and live poultry from Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, due to a bird flu outbreak. Brazil, the top chicken exporter, confirmed its first poultry farm outbreak last week, prompting trade bans and restrictions from major buyers, including China.

Japan has taken decisive action by suspending imports of poultry meat from the Brazilian city of Montenegro and live poultry from the entire state of Rio Grande do Sul. This comes in response to an outbreak of bird flu, as confirmed by Japan's agriculture ministry on Monday.

Brazil, known globally as the largest exporter of chicken, reported its first bird flu outbreak on a poultry farm last Friday. The incident has led to the initiation of emergency protocols, resulting in a nationwide trade ban from China, Brazil's leading buyer, alongside state-centric restrictions from other prominent consumers.

The outbreak and subsequent trade restrictions represent a significant challenge for Brazil's poultry sector, as the impact of the bans could reverberate through the global poultry market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

