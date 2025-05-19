Left Menu

Blazing Chaos: Major Fire Erupts at Jalandhar Tyre Factory

A significant fire engulfed a tyre factory in Jalandhar's industrial area, prompting a swift response from fire services. Thirty fire tenders were deployed early in the morning to combat the blaze. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported, and authorities are monitoring the situation for further developments.

A significant fire erupted at a tyre factory in the Jalandhar industrial area of Punjab on Monday morning. Fire department officials confirm the incident began around 5:15 AM in the Gadaipur area.

Upon receiving the alert, 30 fire tenders were dispatched promptly to control the situation. The prompt response managed to prevent any injuries or casualties, relieving concerns over potential harm.

While the fire has been largely contained, officials remain vigilant for any further developments. The Punjab Fire Services continue to monitor the site for safety, ensuring the situation remains under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

