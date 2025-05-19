Calm Returns to Rajouri as Schools Reopen Amid Cautious Optimism

Amid a tentative yet hopeful return to normalcy, schools in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir have reopened after being shuttered due to recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan. The precautionary closures were enacted to ensure the safety of students during the tense period of hostilities.

Images captured on Monday show students once again making their way to school and locals resuming daily activities. Despite this progress, underlying caution persists among the community. Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation to safeguard the well-being of students and staff, following a declared ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan on May 10.

Residents recount the struggles endured during the period of heavy shelling, with businesses and daily routines severely disrupted. Local vendor Neeras Sin notes a significant drop in market activity and consumer foot traffic. Although the reopening of shops marks a positive step forward, fear still grips the population. Residents hope for lasting peace, underscoring the challenges faced by those dependent on daily wages, as financial strain weighs heavily on the community.

The construction industry also grapples with the fallout, as projects stand halted due to labor shortages. Ravid Ahmed, involved in local infrastructure projects, highlights the challenges faced by the workforce, many of whom have not returned due to lingering fears. Despite these obstacles, the ceasefire brings a flicker of hope for the community, striving for peaceful coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)