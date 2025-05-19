Left Menu

India's Global Strategy: Operation Sindoor and the Battle Against Terrorism

In a strategic move to combat misinformation and convey a strong anti-terrorism message, India is deploying an all-party delegation across the globe to articulate its stance on the recent Operation Sindoor, contrasting Pakistan's failing international influence and questionable credibility in counter-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 10:27 IST
India's Global Strategy: Operation Sindoor and the Battle Against Terrorism
Defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava stated on Monday that Pakistan, often labeled as an 'epicentre of terrorism,' cannot sway the international community by deploying delegations to different nations. Pakistan's attempt to mimic India's approach in clarifying its stance on the recent conflict is unlikely to impact its global standing.

Highlighting Pakistan's credibility issues in counter-terrorism, Srivastava recalled that al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was found in Pakistan, and numerous UN-designated terrorists reside there. He emphasized Pakistan's use of terrorism as a strategic tool, attributing its low credibility on the global stage to this.

Srivastava also detailed India's counter-campaign following Operation Sindoor, where multiple delegations from diverse political parties will engage internationally, led by figures such as Congress's Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad. The effort aims to present India's united front against terrorism, featuring prominent MPs and diplomats over a 10-day tour beginning May 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025