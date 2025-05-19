India's Global Strategy: Operation Sindoor and the Battle Against Terrorism

Defence expert Sanjeev Srivastava stated on Monday that Pakistan, often labeled as an 'epicentre of terrorism,' cannot sway the international community by deploying delegations to different nations. Pakistan's attempt to mimic India's approach in clarifying its stance on the recent conflict is unlikely to impact its global standing.

Highlighting Pakistan's credibility issues in counter-terrorism, Srivastava recalled that al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was found in Pakistan, and numerous UN-designated terrorists reside there. He emphasized Pakistan's use of terrorism as a strategic tool, attributing its low credibility on the global stage to this.

Srivastava also detailed India's counter-campaign following Operation Sindoor, where multiple delegations from diverse political parties will engage internationally, led by figures such as Congress's Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad. The effort aims to present India's united front against terrorism, featuring prominent MPs and diplomats over a 10-day tour beginning May 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)