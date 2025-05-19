Left Menu

Moody's Downgrades U.S. Sovereign Rating Amid Rising Debt Concerns

Moody's downgraded the U.S. sovereign rating from 'Aaa' to 'Aa1', sparking concerns over the increasing national debt. This development influenced U.S. stock index futures and Treasury yields, further affecting the market as major stocks trended lower. The potential impact of upcoming earnings reports and Federal Reserve remarks is being watched closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:52 IST
Moody's Downgrades U.S. Sovereign Rating Amid Rising Debt Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, U.S. stock index futures dipped while Treasury yields rose following a downgrade of the country's sovereign credit rating by agency Moody's. The agency lowered the U.S. rating from 'Aaa' to 'Aa1', citing concerns about the nation's burgeoning $36 trillion debt.

This downgrade wasn't entirely unexpected; Moody's had been monitoring the U.S. since November 2023. The move affects futures and the stock market, where megacap stocks like Tesla and chipmakers fell sharply in premarket trading. Meanwhile, Treasury yields ticked slightly higher.

Investors are also focused on upcoming earnings from companies like Home Depot and Target, as well as remarks from Federal Reserve officials, including New York Fed President John Williams, which could provide further market direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

