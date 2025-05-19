Left Menu

Macron's 'Choose France' Summit Draws Record Investment Amid Global Competition

President Emmanuel Macron's 'Choose France' summit is set to secure €20 billion in new investments, aiming to revitalize France's economy. Global corporations from various sectors, including U.S. logistics giant Prologis and fintech firm Revolut, plan significant investments. Despite this, French companies continue investing heavily abroad.

19-05-2025
President Emmanuel Macron's 'Choose France' business summit is poised to attract a staggering €20 billion in fresh investments, according to an announcement from his office. Projects in defense, energy, and industry sectors are set to benefit, reinforcing Macron's strategy to rebrand France as an attractive business hub.

This year's summit follows a successful event last year that drew €15 billion. Noteworthy investments include U.S. logistics firm Prologis's €6.4 billion in data centers and Revolut's €1 billion expansion plan over the next three years. However, French companies like Sanofi still focus significant investments abroad, signaling a complex economic landscape.

The Elysee Palace anticipates further announcements from companies like Amazon and MGX UAE, signaling France's aggressive pursuit of foreign investment. Despite global competition, France remains Europe's leading recipient of international investment. Yet, the trend of declining project numbers in Europe suggests challenges ahead, as highlighted by a recent EY report.

